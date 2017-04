Through hardships to the stars

«Нефть России», 12.04.17, Москва, 01:01 On April 12 the world celebrates the International Day of Human Space Flight also known as the Cosmonautics Day. Fifty-six years ago the first man went into the space. Every April we put the cover of our newspaper dedicated to this event. This year our cover features the work created by the Danish artist Thomas Juul Krahn, who highlights astronauts in unexpected situations like this.



Find more about the work of Thomas Juul Krahn here http://thomasjuulkrahn.com.